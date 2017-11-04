Home of Murder Suspect’s Mother Shot at Several Times Early Saturday Morning

Related Coverage BREAKING: Homicide Suspect Arrested in Ralston Road Shooting in Mobile

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Was it revenge or a random act? That’s one of the questions investigators are trying to answer after a home on Durant Street was shot at several times. This happened at about 3 am Saturday morning. The home happens to be where Diane Hatch lives. She is the mother of Christopher Hatch. He was arrested and charged with murder earlier this week after a body was found inside a home in midtown Mobile.

Dianne Hatch asked us not to show images of her full house from the outside and family members did not want to go on camera. They were afraid of further retaliation. They believe this shooting is in retaliation for the crime Christopher Hatch is accused of.

Inside the home, you can see bullet holes all around. I counted nearly a dozen bullet holes. They were concentrated on the front door, dining room and living room. At least one shot came awfully close to hitting the homeowner. A bullet tore through her bedroom wall inches above her headboard as she was sleeping in the bed below. Mobile Police are trying to figure out exactly what happened and why.

Christopher Hatch is accused of killing 24-year-old Samuel Anderson after an argument Halloween night. Hatch is still in Mobile Metro jail. Family members say he did not live at the Durant street house but it was listed as his home address in the jail log.