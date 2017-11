THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Deputies are investigating a body that was found on Rebel Road in Theodore.

Mobile Sheriff tweeted around 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening that the body of a white female was discovered.

This is a developing story and News 5 is heading to the scene.

Tune in to News 5 at 6 for any updates.

Deputies are in S Mobile County investigating a body of a white female discovered on Rebel Rd. #crimetips https://t.co/UO0whz48bo — Mobile Sheriff (@team_sheriff) November 4, 2017