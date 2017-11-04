Marines and Motorcyclists Team Up to Help Kids Have a Merry Christmas

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) Motorcyclists and Marines united on Saturday afternoon in hopes of making this Christmas a merry one for many local kids.

The annual Toys For Tots motorcycle ride at the Battleship raised money and collected toys for Mobile County kids who might not otherwise get gifts for Christmas.

“It’s a great community of bikers. They are loving, giving people,” said biker Valerie Watkins.

The bikers rode across town to the Hurricane Grill on Airport Boulevard. Dozens of riders showed up for the event.

“If you can’t get out and give a toy just get to anywhere you can donate a toy because it makes a difference in a child’s life,” said Gunnery Sergeant Sabree Hardee.

