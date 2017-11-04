Marines and Motorcyclists Team Up to Help Kids Have a Merry Christmas

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) Motorcyclists and Marines united on Saturday afternoon in hopes of making this Christmas a merry one for many local kids.

The annual Toys For Tots motorcycle ride at the Battleship raised money and collected toys for Mobile County kids who might not otherwise get gifts for Christmas.

“It’s a great community of bikers. They are loving, giving people,” said biker Valerie Watkins.

The bikers rode across town to the Hurricane Grill on Airport Boulevard. Dozens of riders showed up for the event.

“If you can’t get out and give a toy just get to anywhere you can donate a toy because it makes a difference in a child’s life,” said Gunnery Sergeant Sabree Hardee.

Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s