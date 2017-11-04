George H. W. Bush Calls President Trump a “Blowhard”

(CNN) — Former president George H. W. Bush has called President Donald Trump a “blowhard.” Bush makes the comment in a new book about him and his son, former president George W. Bush.

The pair are commonly referred to as Bush 41 and Bush 43. The book is titled, “The Last Republicans.” It gives some insight into their thoughts in 2016, as the presidential election played out.

Author Mark Updegrove recounts a conversation with Bush 41 in May 2016, in which the elder Bush says he didn’t like Donald Trump, calling him a “blowhard.”

Bush 41 also told the author he thought Trump could unite the country; although, he says that would require “humility,” which he says would be a challenge for Trump.