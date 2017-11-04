Florida Police Officer Arrested For Stealing From Dead Person

By Published:

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) – A Winter Park, Florida police sergeant has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a dead person.

Winter Park Police spokeswoman Pam Marcum said Sgt. Frank Cowart was accused of taking personal property belonging to the victim of a death investigation in 2011. The allegations surfaced in March and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation while Cowart was placed on administrative leave.

He was arrested Friday for grand-theft. No other details were released and it’s unclear if Cowart has retained an attorney who could comment on the charge.

An internal investigation is still pending.

