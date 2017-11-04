Fewer Crossover Voters In September’s GOP Senate Runoff

Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama probate judges say there were fewer crossover votes in September’s GOP Senate runoff than originally estimated.

Secretary of State John Merrill had asked local election officials to review a list of 674 people who might have improperly voted in the GOP runoff after voting in the Democratic Party primary.

Jefferson County Probate Judge Alan King said Friday that none of the 380 votes identified in Jefferson County were crossover votes. At least 14 of the 34 names identified in Montgomery County were reportedly scanning errors and not crossover votes.

A new state law – used for the first time in the Senate runoff – prohibits voters from voting in one party’s primary and then crossing over to cast a ballot in the other party’s primary runoff.

