BREAKING: South Alabama’s Senior Running Back Suspended for Rule Violation

MOBILE, Ala. – University of South Alabama head football coach Joey Jones announced Saturday that Xavier Johnson has been suspended for the remainder of the 2017 season following a violation of team rules.

A senior running back from Tampa, Fla., Johnson ends his four-year career as the Jaguars’ all-time leader with both 2,670 yards rushing and 4,094 all-purpose yards. Through eight games this fall he leads the team with 445 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and is ranked among the top 10 in the Sun Belt Conference in both rushing and kickoff returns.

South Alabama and Louisiana kick off in a Sun Belt Conference contest at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 3 p.m. (CDT).