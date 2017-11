HOUSTON, Tex. (WKRG) — A woman dropped her hat from a parking garage while watching the Astros parade through downtown Houston Friday.

In a video posted on Twitter by Alan Enokian, you can see Astros fans throwing the hat up from lower levels of the garage.

As the hat makes its way up to each level, fans can be heard cheering.

The hat eventually makes it’s way up to its owner, ending in a huge crowd cheer.