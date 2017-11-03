UWF investigating anti-LGBT flyers around campus

By Published:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – The University of West Florida is investigating after several anti-LGBT flyers were distributed throughout the campus.

The flyers were posted in a large area of the Pensacola campus overnight on Tuesday, and were primarily affixed to building doors leading to lecture halls.

UWF spokeswoman Megan Gonzalez says the school is in the middle of the investigation, but they believe a national organization targeted the university. Based on the initial investigation, Gonzalez says there’s no reason to believe such a group exists on campus.

The university’s president, Martha Saunders, condemned the behavior and said the school is a safe and respectful environment for all.

Officials say possible vandalism-related charges could be filed due to building damage.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s