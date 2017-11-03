UWF investigating anti-LGBT flyers around campus

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – The University of West Florida is investigating after several anti-LGBT flyers were distributed throughout the campus.

The flyers were posted in a large area of the Pensacola campus overnight on Tuesday, and were primarily affixed to building doors leading to lecture halls.

UWF spokeswoman Megan Gonzalez says the school is in the middle of the investigation, but they believe a national organization targeted the university. Based on the initial investigation, Gonzalez says there’s no reason to believe such a group exists on campus.

The university’s president, Martha Saunders, condemned the behavior and said the school is a safe and respectful environment for all.

Officials say possible vandalism-related charges could be filed due to building damage.