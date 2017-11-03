UPDATE: Gummy Bears at Alma Bryant High School Laced with Meth

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — News 5 has confirmed that the gummy bears that sent six Alma Bryant high school students to the hospital were laced with methamphetamine.

Sgt. Joe Mahoney with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms to News 5 that a presence of meth was found in the gummy bears ingested by the students.

The students are all doing okay and did not suffer any serious injury.

IRVINGTON, AL (WKRG) — Three teens have been arrested after six high school students consumed drug-laced gummy bears and were sent to the hospital. The teens, three males who are 14 to 17-years-old, are charged with distribution of a controlled substance. The gummy bears are believed to have been laced with a stimulant, police said. The Mobile County Public School System confirms to News 5 that six Alma Bryant High School students are being treated at a local hospital after a teacher noticed the students behaving in a strange manner. Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the school system, says a teacher noticed the students appeared to be “loopy.” Officials say out of precaution they were transported for treatment and evaluation. Tracey Smith, a mother to an Alma Bryant students, was lost for words when she spoke to News 5’s Allen Carter. “I’m disappointed in one, the parents, and two, the school board,” said Smith. “I don’t understand how they don’t know this is going on, but it is what it is.” A News 5 viewer sent in video showing police, fire and an ambulance respond to the school. The three arrested teens are not being identified. They are not part of the group of six students who were hospitalized. As News 5 brought you in our special report “Candy Rush,” authorities are noticing an increasing trend of drugs being disguised as candy to appear more appealing to children. WATCH HERE: CANDY RUSH, a News 5 Investigation This is a breaking story and News 5 is gathering more information. We’ll have more coming up on News 5 at 5:00.