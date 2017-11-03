Unborn Baby Dies After Pregnant Woman was Stabbed, According to Family

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A woman who was stabbed at a Chesapeake home was pregnant at the time and her baby did not survive, according to the victim’s family.

The violent incident reportedly occurred on Oct. 12 on Wickford Court.

According to court documents, a caller dialed 911 and stated that “a young man beat a woman and there was blood everywhere.”

Officers arrested 29-year-old Alonzo Payne shortly after arriving on scene. He was charged with malicious wounding.

Only 10 On Your Side was there as narcotics officers later entered the home.

Court documents reveal that police observed apparent “narcotics… in plain view of the residence” once on scene, and executed search warrants.

According to documents, police found “suspected cocaine” and a “digital scale.” Officers also observed multiple knives and a handgun inside, documents say.

Neighbors told 10 On Your Side that neither the victim nor suspect lived at the home where the incident occurred. Rather, they were reportedly there with a tenant. That tenant was the 911 caller, neighbors said.

A couple reportedly owns the home and were out of town at the time of the incident.

On Friday, that couple told 10 On Your Side that the tenant no longer lives there. They had no other comment.

Records show that Payne was denied bond on Friday. No one answered the door at his last listed address.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if any additional charges will be filed in this case.