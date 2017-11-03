Trump Twitter Account Restored After Brief Interruption

By Published:
(Media General)

(WKRG/ AP) – President Donald Trump’s Twitter account appeared to briefly disappear Thursday evening, but is now back up and running.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president’s personal account, RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user “does not exist.” The account was restored by 6:03 p.m.

Twitter acknowledged the interruption saying an employee intentionally deactivated the president’s account on the employee’s last day at work.

Spokespeople for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 

