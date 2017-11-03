Travelers at Pensacola International Airport Reaches All-Time High

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — At Pensacola International Airport, business is sky-high.

The airport announced on Friday an all-time high for attendance in the last 12 months with a total of 1,668,897 passengers over a 12 month span. The period is for the 2017 fiscal year, covering October 1, 2016 to September 20, 2017.

According to a press release, it’s the airport’s first record year since 2007, one year before the economic recession.

Also part of the announcement is a second daily nonstop flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) aboard American Airlines. The second flight to the Washington, D.C. area will be added in the Spring.

“Pensacola International Airport is welcoming more visitors and guests to our city than ever before and our airport is experiencing an exciting amount of growth that we haven’t seen in a long time,” said Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward. “My team and I are working hard to keep the momentum going and the additional flight to Washington DC is a great opportunity for the Pensacola International Airport to continue its role in moving our region forward.”