Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Busy Florida Highway

Associated Press Published:

LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) – A small plane has made an emergency landing on a busy Florida highway, stalling rush hour traffic in both directions.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the pilot had mechanical issues, but had previously told witnesses he had run out of gas when he landed on I-4 in Seminole County on Friday.

Spokeswoman Kim Cannaday said he landed on the new lanes which are not yet open to the public. No injuries were reported.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the pilot came from Boca Raton to DeLand and was flying back to Orlando Executive Airport.

Authorities won’t allow him to fly the plane out due to heavy traffic. Troopers are working with the pilot and a local company to remove the airplane from the interstate.

