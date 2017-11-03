Play of the Week: Williamson’s Alexander Scott Pick-Six

By Published:
Scott picked off a pass and returned if for a touchdown.

MOBILE, Ala. – The final week of the regular season has come and gone.

This week’s Play of the Week goes to Williamson’s Alexander Scott. He intercepted a pass, weaved through a sea of bodies and scored a defensive touchdown.

The excellent pick-six earned him Play of the Week honors.

