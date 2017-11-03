Milton Kmart Among 45 Kmart and 18 Sears Stores Set to Close in January

NEW YORK (AP/WKRG) — Sears Holdings Corp. says it will be closing another 63 stores as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.
The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company, struggling to keep up with its rivals, said it will shutter 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores in late January.
Liquidation sales will start as early as next Thursday.
The move comes in addition to the closing of about 250 stores already announced this year.
Meanwhile, Sears launched a “holiday blowout” sale at both chains that began Wednesday and will last until Nov. 25, a day after Black Friday.
Sears has been selling off some its real estate and brands as it tries to raise cash.
Shares of Sears fell nearly 4 percent, or 20 cents, to $5.23 in trading Friday.
According to USA Today, here’s a list of the stores set to close in January 2018:
Alabama
Kmart, 7200 Us Highway 431, Albertville
Sears, 1701 Mcfarland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa*
Arizona
Kmart, 1214 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande
Sears, Fiesta Mall, Mesa*
Arkansas
Sears, 5111 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith*
Sears, 4201 N Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville*
Colorado
Sears, Greeley Mall, Greeley*
Florida
Kmart, 26996 Us Hwy 19 N, Clearwater
Kmart, 6050 Highway 90, Milton
Kmart, 901 Us 27 North, Sebring
Georgia
Kmart, 156 Tom Hill Senior Blvd, Macon
Kmart, 144 Virginia Ave South, Tifton
Kmart, 1203 Cleveland Rd., Dalton
Sears, 8020 Mall Pkwy, Lithonia*
Sears, 1709 Baytree Road, Valdosta*
Indiana
Kmart, 3101 East 17Th St. Ammon
Illinois
Kmart, 1006 N Keller Drive, Effingham
Kentucky
Kmart, 2606 Zion Road, Henderson
Kmart, 230 L Roger Wells Blvd., Glasgow
Kmart, 501 Marsailles Road, Versailles
Kmart, 1300 Us Hwy 127 S., Frankfort
Maryland
Sears, 7885 Eastern Blvd., Baltimore*
Massachusetts
Sears, Berkshire Mall, Lanesboro (Pittsfield)*
Michigan
Kmart, 41601 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp
Kmart, 200 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek
Kmart, 2125 S Mission St., Mt Pleasant
Minnesota
Kmart, 1547 Highway 59 South, Thief River Falls
Missouri
Kmart, 2233 N Westwood Blvd., Poplar Bluff
Kmart, 16200 East Us Hwy 24, Independence
Kmart, 1400 S Limit Avenue, Sedalia
Kmart, 3901 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis
New Jersey
Sears, 1200 Us Rt 22, Phillipsburg*
North Carolina
Kmart, 1130 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville
Ohio
Kmart, 14901 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland
Kmart, 2830 Navarre Road, Oregon
Kmart, 4475 Mahoning Ave, Austintown
Kmart, 1249 North High Street, Hillsboro
Kmart, 1292 Indiana Avenue, St. Marys
Pennsylvania
Kmart, 3382 Birney Plaza, Moosic
Kmart, 2830 Gracy Center Way, Moon Township / Coraopolis
Kmart, 3319 North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam
Kmart, 22631 Route 68, Clarion
Sears, 2999 E College Avenue, State College
Sears, 300 Lycoming Mall Circle, Pennsdale/Muncy*
Sears, 2334 Oakland Ave, Indiana*
South Dakota
Kmart, 1815 6 Ave SE, Aberdeen
Tennessee
Kmart, 530 Donelson Pike, Nashville
Kmart, 560 South Jefferson Avenue, Cookeville
Kmart, 1806 N Jackson Street, Tullahoma
Texas
Kmart, 4520 W 7 St., Texarkana
Sears, 4000 Sunset Mall, San Angelo
Sears, 4600 S Medford Dr., Lufkin*
Utah
Sears, 754 S State Street, Salt Lake City*
Virginia
Kmart, 4715 Nine Mile Road, Richmond
Kmart, 300 Towne Centre Drive, Abingdon
Kmart, 3311 Riverside Drive, Danville
Kmart, 2315 Wards Road, Lynchburg
Sears, 114 Southpark Circle, Colonial Heights*
Wisconsin
Kmart, 111 Division St North, Stevens Point
West Virginia
Kmart, 800 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna
Kmart, 1287 Winchester Avenue, Martinsburg
Kmart, 301 Beckley Plaza, Beckley
Wyoming
Sears, 1400 Del Range Blvd., Cheyenne
*The Sears Auto Center at these stores will close in early December 2017 and the store itself will close in late January 2018.