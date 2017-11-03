Milton Kmart Among 45 Kmart and 18 Sears Stores Set to Close in January

NEW YORK (AP/WKRG) — Sears Holdings Corp. says it will be closing another 63 stores as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company, struggling to keep up with its rivals, said it will shutter 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores in late January.

Liquidation sales will start as early as next Thursday.

The move comes in addition to the closing of about 250 stores already announced this year.

Meanwhile, Sears launched a “holiday blowout” sale at both chains that began Wednesday and will last until Nov. 25, a day after Black Friday.

Sears has been selling off some its real estate and brands as it tries to raise cash.

Shares of Sears fell nearly 4 percent, or 20 cents, to $5.23 in trading Friday.

According to USA Today, here’s a list of the stores set to close in January 2018:

Alabama

Kmart, 7200 Us Highway 431, Albertville

Sears, 1701 Mcfarland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa*

Arizona

Kmart, 1214 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande

Sears, Fiesta Mall, Mesa*

Arkansas

Sears, 5111 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith*

Sears, 4201 N Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville*

Colorado

Sears, Greeley Mall, Greeley*

Florida

Kmart, 26996 Us Hwy 19 N, Clearwater

Kmart, 6050 Highway 90, Milton

Kmart, 901 Us 27 North, Sebring

Georgia

Kmart, 156 Tom Hill Senior Blvd, Macon

Kmart, 144 Virginia Ave South, Tifton

Kmart, 1203 Cleveland Rd., Dalton

Sears, 8020 Mall Pkwy, Lithonia*

Sears, 1709 Baytree Road, Valdosta*

Indiana

Kmart, 3101 East 17Th St. Ammon

Illinois

Kmart, 1006 N Keller Drive, Effingham

Kentucky

Kmart, 2606 Zion Road, Henderson

Kmart, 230 L Roger Wells Blvd., Glasgow

Kmart, 501 Marsailles Road, Versailles

Kmart, 1300 Us Hwy 127 S., Frankfort

Maryland

Sears, 7885 Eastern Blvd., Baltimore*

Massachusetts

Sears, Berkshire Mall, Lanesboro (Pittsfield)*

Michigan

Kmart, 41601 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp

Kmart, 200 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek

Kmart, 2125 S Mission St., Mt Pleasant

Minnesota

Kmart, 1547 Highway 59 South, Thief River Falls

Missouri

Kmart, 2233 N Westwood Blvd., Poplar Bluff

Kmart, 16200 East Us Hwy 24, Independence

Kmart, 1400 S Limit Avenue, Sedalia

Kmart, 3901 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis

New Jersey

Sears, 1200 Us Rt 22, Phillipsburg*

North Carolina

Kmart, 1130 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville

Ohio

Kmart, 14901 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland

Kmart, 2830 Navarre Road, Oregon

Kmart, 4475 Mahoning Ave, Austintown

Kmart, 1249 North High Street, Hillsboro

Kmart, 1292 Indiana Avenue, St. Marys

Pennsylvania

Kmart, 3382 Birney Plaza, Moosic

Kmart, 2830 Gracy Center Way, Moon Township / Coraopolis

Kmart, 3319 North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam

Kmart, 22631 Route 68, Clarion

Sears, 2999 E College Avenue, State College

Sears, 300 Lycoming Mall Circle, Pennsdale/Muncy*

Sears, 2334 Oakland Ave, Indiana*

South Dakota

Kmart, 1815 6 Ave SE, Aberdeen

Tennessee

Kmart, 530 Donelson Pike, Nashville

Kmart, 560 South Jefferson Avenue, Cookeville

Kmart, 1806 N Jackson Street, Tullahoma

Texas

Kmart, 4520 W 7 St., Texarkana

Sears, 4000 Sunset Mall, San Angelo

Sears, 4600 S Medford Dr., Lufkin*

Utah

Sears, 754 S State Street, Salt Lake City*

Virginia

Kmart, 4715 Nine Mile Road, Richmond

Kmart, 300 Towne Centre Drive, Abingdon

Kmart, 3311 Riverside Drive, Danville

Kmart, 2315 Wards Road, Lynchburg

Sears, 114 Southpark Circle, Colonial Heights*

Wisconsin

Kmart, 111 Division St North, Stevens Point

West Virginia

Kmart, 800 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna

Kmart, 1287 Winchester Avenue, Martinsburg

Kmart, 301 Beckley Plaza, Beckley

Wyoming

Sears, 1400 Del Range Blvd., Cheyenne

*The Sears Auto Center at these stores will close in early December 2017 and the store itself will close in late January 2018.