LIVE Traffic Blog

5:06 A.M.-We begin your Friday morning commute with a little bit of fog out here from time to time but not enough to throw your morning commute off but it’s something to be aware of. We’re looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now no, major problems there. Looking good coming down I-65 as well. Mobile police on the scene of a fender bender Vanderbilt Drive at Glen Oaks Road but beyond that no problems. Looking good throughout Baldwin County and Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents on the Panhandle.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter Kenny Fowler.

