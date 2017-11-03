Dog and duck form unlikely friendship

STROUT, Minn. (WCCO) – Meet Max and Quackers. Max is a 12-year-old Huskie and Quackers is a 4-year-old duck, and they became best friends.

Patrick and Kirsten Riley said Max and Quackers will sit along the road in their favorite spot near their farm in Minnesota.

The two found each other out of dire circumstances. Max had just lost a fellow farm Huskie named Sasha, while WCCO reports Quakers had lost friends as well.

Max would sit next to Quackers pen all day. Now the two do everything together.

They sleep, eat, drink and go for walks with each other along the roads of the small town of Strout. Max and Quackers even share a room in the garage.

“Some people have said that a duck will find a mate, a companion, and once they have that companion they’re set,” Kirsten Riley said. “And that’s what Quackers found with Max.”