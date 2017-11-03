Dancing Cop Calls Viral Video Humbling

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Casey Chumney loves his job as an officer with The Prichard Police Department. He protects and serves his community during a time not everyone respects the badge he’s sworn to uphold.

“Well, number one, we aren’t the bad guys. We are the good guys. There is a gap that needs to be bridged between the police officers and the communities that they service. Not just here in Prichard or in Alabama, but nationwide.”

Officer Chumney patrols the streets armed with something the department did not issue to him. It comes from within.

His dance moves have become an internet sensation because of what he did when he saw children dancing in their neighborhood.

“At first, I was in my vehicle and I did a little bit of moves for them and they were laughing and giggling and I just thought it was cool and I hopped out and I started dancing with them. They had a great time smiling laughing and I was laughing. Everybody that was driving by..they laughed and smiled and waved. It was pretty cool.”

He also describes the experience as humbling.

“It’s nice to kind of be the one to let everybody know that yeah..police officers are human. We do get out here and we do things besides you know take people to jail or have opinions you may or may not have of us.”

Chumney loves the City of Prichard and believes being a police officer is the best profession in the world.

“I want everyone to know there’s a lot of good things going on in the city of Prichard. You don’t always hear about it..you don’t always see it. A lot of good people do a lot of really good things out here.”

Concerning his dance-off with a 5-year-old girl, “Well, I would definitely say if somebody looked at it as a competition…I would say that she did do better than I did. But, I will say dancing with all this gear in these boots…it’s not what its made for. So, I don’t think I did too bad but, I could probably get better..get some tips from somebody.”