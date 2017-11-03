Crestview Bus Stop Shooting Connected to Grand Theft Auto Case

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — News 5 has confirmed a bus stop shooting and a grand theft auto case in Crestview are connected.

On Tuesday, a 13-year-old was shot at a bus stop at Rayburn Street and Williams Avenue. Police now say it was a drive-by shooting in a stolen vehicle.

According to police, that vehicle was a Chevy Impala. News 5 has learned it was the same Impala that a 13-year-old allegedly stole from her grandmother on Monday.

That teen, identified as Velta Chesser, then picked up her boyfriend, identified as 15-year-old Jerome Couch, and went for a ride, police said.

The next morning, Crestview Police say Chesser was behind the wheel as the two drove by the bus stop. Police believe Couch was the shooter.

The shooting happened just after 6:00 a.m. About two hours later, police say they found the car and the two teens at Allen Park on McClelland Street.

The gun, a 9mm handgun, was stolen from an unlocked car, police said.

The 13-year-old wounded in the shooting told police he had been involved in a fight with Crouch in early October.

Both Couch and Chesser are charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.