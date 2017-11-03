BREAKING: Two Schools on Lockdown after Escambia Co. Road Prison Inmate Escapes

Published: Updated:

(WKRG)- Friday morning an inmate from the Escambia County Road Prison escaped while on work duty today.

44-year-old Philip James Hammac of Pensacola  ran while the work crew and supervisors were picking up supplies from the county’s storage yard in Ellyson Industrial Park off North Davis Highway.

Deputies and K-9 teams from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the road prison are searching the area.

Hammock is being held on charges of burglary, larceny and possession of methamphetamines.

He has been at the Escambia County Road Prison since Oct. 16th.

Two schools, Ferry Pass Middle and Ferry Pass Elemetary Schools were put into lock down as a precaution.

 

