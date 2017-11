MOBILE, AL (WKRG) A fire early Friday morning destroyed $100,000 worth of antique motorcycles, according to a homeowner.

Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the fire on Oak Lane Drive in Theodore around 1:45 a.m. The fire began in a 30’x65′ structure behind a house.

The homeowners were asleep inside the house when a neighbor spotted the fire. The fire did not spread to the nearby home, and no one was hurt.

