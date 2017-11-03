Addition Made to the Mobile Housing Authority Board

Mobile (WKRG)- Breanne Zarzour has been named a new member of the Board of Commisioners of the Mobile Housing Authority, according to a press release Friday morning from the office of Mobile’s Mayor, Sandy Stimpson.

The release goes as follows:

Breanne brings an outstanding level of integrity and professionalism, and she is eminently qualified to help us improve public housing in Mobile,” said Mayor Stimpson. “I am grateful for her willingness to serve at such a critical time of need for the Housing Authority.” Zarzour earned her law degree from the Cumberland School of Law in 2012. Following graduation, she began her tenure at Phelps Dunbar, LLP where she is currently the lead attorney in performing medical depositions in personal injury cases. In 2012, Zarzour co-founded the Fuse Project that has raised over $1,300,000 for children’s projects in the local community.

The release states that Zarzour is the fourth appointment made by Mayor Stimpson to the five-member board, meaning a majority of the board has been appointed during his Administration.