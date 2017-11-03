Actor Lou Diamond Phillips Arrested On DWI Charge

PORTLAND, TX (WKRG) – Actor Lou Diamond Phillips has been arrested in Texas for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

The actor best-known for playing musician Ritchie Valens in the 80’s film “La Bamba”, was arrested early Friday morning in Portland, Texas after asking a police officer for directions, according to TMZ and other online reports.

The officer, sensing Phillips was drunk, gave the actor a field sobriety test, which he failed.

Phillips was then taken back to the Portland police station and took a breathalyzer test showing Phillips had 0.20 blood alcohol content, more than twice the legal limit.

He was booked into jail.