The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 3-year-old Serenity Sanders.

Investigators say she walked away from her home in Collinsville, Alabama around 6:00 o’clock Thursday (11/02) night.

She was wearing khaki pants, a grey, and pink shirt and had bows in her hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.