10th Annual Craft Beer and Oyster Cook-off Begins in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Going ten years strong, the Craft Beer and Oyster Cook-Off attracts about seven-thousand people from all over the country here to the Gulf Coast.

The event’s organizer says it grows every year.

On Saturday morning, over 50-thousand oysters will be delivered to ‘The Hangout.’ They will be cooked by chefs from all over the country, including some from the hit TV show, ‘Top Chef.’

But first was Friday night’s craft beer night which featured over 90 different beers from 32 breweries.

For just forty bucks, craft beer enthusiasts got a wristband and were able to take fifty samples of beer.

Saturday’s oyster cook-off starts at 11am and runs until 6pm. Attendees can pay a ten dollar ticket for admission to see live entertainment.