10th Annual Craft Beer and Oyster Cook-off Begins in Gulf Shores

By Published:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Going ten years strong, the Craft Beer and Oyster Cook-Off attracts about seven-thousand people from all over the country here to the Gulf Coast.

The event’s organizer says it grows every year.

On Saturday morning, over 50-thousand oysters will be delivered to ‘The Hangout.’ They will be cooked by chefs from all over the country, including some from the hit TV show, ‘Top Chef.’

But first was Friday night’s craft beer night which featured over 90 different beers from 32 breweries.

For just forty bucks, craft beer enthusiasts got a wristband and were able to take fifty samples of beer.

Saturday’s oyster cook-off starts at 11am and runs until 6pm. Attendees can pay a ten dollar ticket for admission to see live entertainment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s