Whole Foods Market Holds National Hiring Day

By Published:
Whole Foods Opens Sept. 22.
Whole Foods opens September 22nd at Mobile's Pinebrook Shopping Center.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Whole Foods Markets across the United States are holding a National Hiring Day on Thursday.

The company plans to hire 6,000 new employees at their 473 locations across the country. The store on Airport Boulevard in Mobile is planning to hire 20 employees during the event.

Interview times will vary depending on the store, but Mobile’s location will be conducting interviews from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some positions will be offered on the spot to potential employees, while other positions will be filled at a later time.

The Whole Foods Market in Mobile is located at 3968 Airport Boulevard, and their phone number is (251) 206-7028.

