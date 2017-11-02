What To Do With The Civic Center In Downtown Mobile?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Officials from the City of Mobile are discussing the future of the Civic Center in downtown Mobile and different possibilities for the facility moving forward. They are also seeking public comment on the transformation.

On November 13, the City will hold an open house where they plan to engage with the public on ideas for the 50-year-old facility. Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office will also unveil potential concepts and scenarios that they have been working on for the past few months.

Mayor Stimpson says his office met with various groups including sports associations, hotel and restaurant associations, property developers, music venues, Mardi Gras organizations, as well as residents in the surrounding neighborhoods.

“We have heard things from entertainment venues, sports venues, baseball stadium, outlet malls, a variety, a mixture of all the above,” City Council President Gina Gregory said.

The Mayor’s office is also looking into a possible public-private partnership for the Civic Center and is developing a request for a proposal to send to development groups across the country that might be interested in upgrading the 24-acre facility.

“We have an incredible opportunity to transform an aging facility into a landmark that serves multiple purposes for all of our citizens and guests,” Mayor Stimpson said in a press release.

However, discussions of renovations for the Civic Center were not always on the table. At one point, the Mayor’s office discussed closing the facility and tearing it down, but after backlash from several organizations, they decided to look for other alternatives.

The aging facility continues to require constant upgrades that are paid for with taxpayers dollars. This week, the Mobile City Council approved a contract for $25,500 for CBRE, Inc. to come in and assess the building.

If an agreement can be reached to renovate the Civic Center, construction would most likely begin in 2020, according to the Mayor’s office.