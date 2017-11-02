WANTED: Man Accused of Using PlayStation 4 to Beat Victim Unconscious

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for aggravated battery after deputies say he beat a victim unconscious.

According to deputies, 24-year-old Keenan Antwan Hall broke the victim’s arm and repeatedly hit the victim in the head with a PlayStation 4 gaming console.

Deputies say it happened Wednesday on Donley Street.

Hall was last seen running away from the scene wearing red shorts and a black shirt.

If you know where Hall is, please contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or call CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.