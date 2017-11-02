Unattended 3-year-old causes apartment fire in Panama City

Associated Press Published:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) – The mother of a 3-year-old child who started a fire in a Florida apartment is facing a child neglect charge.

The News Herald reports that management at the Macedonia Garden Apartments in Panama City saw a trail of smoke coming from an apartment on Tuesday. Inside the apartment they found two children – ages 1 and 3 – who were unattended.

A police report says the 3-year-old attempted to use the microwave and overcooked some food caused the small fire, which filled the apartment with smoke. The report says the children had been left unattended without adequate food.

Neither child was injured.

Police found their mother some three miles away. She said her car had broken down and she couldn’t get back to her children.

She was booked into jail.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s