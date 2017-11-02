Unattended 3-year-old causes apartment fire in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) – The mother of a 3-year-old child who started a fire in a Florida apartment is facing a child neglect charge.

The News Herald reports that management at the Macedonia Garden Apartments in Panama City saw a trail of smoke coming from an apartment on Tuesday. Inside the apartment they found two children – ages 1 and 3 – who were unattended.

A police report says the 3-year-old attempted to use the microwave and overcooked some food caused the small fire, which filled the apartment with smoke. The report says the children had been left unattended without adequate food.

Neither child was injured.

Police found their mother some three miles away. She said her car had broken down and she couldn’t get back to her children.

She was booked into jail.