Two Pedestrians Hit Crossing Pensacola Intersection

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two pedestrians were hit while crossing an intersection in Pensacola Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Gabriella Johnson-Hill and 23-year-old Sammie Toler Jr. were crossing the intersection of County Road 453 and Truman Avenue at 6:45 a.m. when they were hit by a car.

The car, driven by 73-year-old William Turner, was traveling southbound on County Road 453 approaching Truman Avenue when he hit the two pedestrians with the front of his vehicle, the highway patrol said.

According to an accident report, both Johnson-Hill and Toler were wearing dark clothing and were not crossing at a marked crosswalk.

Both were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola with serious injuries.