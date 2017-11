Mobile (WKRG)-A box truck Thursday morning caught fire.

It happend just after 6:30 A.M. on the Bayway I-10 Westbound headed to Mobile around the 29 mile marker.

That’s about a mile past the Battleship Parkway exit.

No word yet on what started the blaze.

Use the causeway as an alternative route.

Updates on News 5 this Morning.