The McRib is Back at McDonald’s

(CNN) — Love it or hate it, but the elusive McRib sandwich is coming back to McDonald’s!

The McDonald’s corporate web page just launched a “coming soon” page for the McRib.

Though Twitter accounts for local McDonald’s in Southern California and Hawaii are already promoting the sandwich’s return.

The McRib is a pork sandwich that features dill pickles and onions on a toasted hoagie-style bun.

It was part of McDonald’s permanent menu from 1982 to 1985 but has been brought back several times over the years for a limited time.

In fact, the McRib made a brief return to the McDonald’s menu last December.

And in a nod to the tech-savvy generation, you can now have a McRib delivered to you through UberEATS.

Not only that, you can add a “McRib Finder” app to your smartphone to search for a sandwich near you.

But it’s all only for a limited time.