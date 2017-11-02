Suspect in Custody After Police Chase Through Midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A police chase that made its way through Midtown Mobile Thursday afternoon has ended in a neighborhood off Pleasant Valley Road with the driver in custody.

The chase began around 1:00 p.m. in the Trinity Gardens area. Police chased the driver through that community and other parts of North Mobile before eventually heading through Midtown Mobile.

By 2:00 p.m., the driver had stopped outside a home on Cloverdale Drive off Pleasant Valley Road and surrendered.

News 5 spoke with the driver’s sister, who told us the driver’s name is Jason Chastang. The sister said Chastang was at a home where Mobile Police were serving a warrant.

The sister said Chastang left the home and drove to his mother’s house on Cloverdale. The sister said the truck Chastang was driving belonged to his mother. The sister said Chastang wanted to get the truck to the home so his mother — who is battling cancer — could get to radiation and chemotherapy treatment.

News 5 has reached out to Mobile Police to learn more about the exact timeline and circumstances of the chase.