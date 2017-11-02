Student Suspended for Bringing Gun to Baker High School in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — News 5 has confirmed with the Mobile County Public School System that a student brought a gun to Baker High School on Thursday.

Another student saw the gun in the student’s backpack and told the principal, according to MCPSS spokesperson Rena Philips.

Staff then confronted the student and asked if he had something in his backpack, at which time the student admitted to having the gun.

The gun was not loaded, and no threats were made.

The student was suspended and will be recommended for expulsion, Philips said.