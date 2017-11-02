Protest Over Racist Rap Video Planned Before Spanish Fort Football Game

Related Coverage Superintendent Responds to Racist Rap Video Created By Spanish Fort Teen

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A protest in Spanish Fort is planned for Thursday evening about half an hour before the start of the Spanish Fort/LeFlore High School football game, all in response to what organizers consider a lack of action concerning a “racist rap” allegedly produced by a Spanish Fort High School student.

The recording is full of “N” words and F-bombs and every other vulgarity imaginable. It attacks almost every minority and for that reason organizers of this protest say it is not a “black-white” issue but impacts everyone.

The recording has been circulating for a couple weeks now on social media. Earlier this week, students reportedly walked out of classes in protest. They feel the recording is a threat and there needs to be consequences.

News 5 has learned of an assembly at the school where the Chief of Police David Edgar, District Attorney Robert Wilters and school Superintendent Eddie Tyler addressed concerns but those protesting say more needs to be done.

The march and protest are expected to begin at 6:30 from the corner of U. S. Highway 31 and Highway 181. Students and parents plan to march into the stadium and kneel during the playing of the national anthem in protest.

The student reportedly responsible for the recording has apologized but organizers say more needs to be done.