Mother Of Audi Anderson Says Lifevac Could Have Saved His Life

Related Coverage 4-Year-Old Chokes to Death on Meatball at School

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Four-year-old Audi Anderson choked on a meatball at Sherwood Elementary School and died four days later. Now his mother Lindsay Hall is pushing for schools to use a device called a Lifevac.

She says it could have saved her son.

“It’s just every day,” Hall said. Reminders of him and just waking up and thinking about him.

Hall says the device is easy to use.

“It’s definitely something that I know that I can use and I know if anybody else, who has some intelligence, knows you put this on your face and you suck it out,” Hall said. “That way you don’t have to do anything and you don’t have to worry about hurting somebody and you don’t have to worry.”

Lifevac Founder Arthur Lih says after seeing our report on Audi Anderson, he contacted News 5 wanting to reach out to Hall. Since then, they have forged a relationship and are joining forces. Lih says he was visiting a friend at the hospital a few years back, and that friend told him about a little girl who choked to death earlier that day.

He says at that moment he had to do something, to make sure it never happened again.

“I beg parents,” Lih said. “I plead with them. You should protect your home. But if not, you’ve got to get it in your school. We can’t keep doing this. You think we want to stand here and do this. You want your child gone? Listen to her.”

Lih says before Audi’s death he contacted Sherwood Elementary about purchasing some Lifevacs and never heard back from the school. He says he will keep flying to Pensacola from his headquarters in New York to support Hall.

But, some experts question how effective and safe the Lifevac is. They say it needs to be studied more. They also point out the fact it’s not FDA approved. But FDA approval is not a requirement because of the type of device it is.

Hall still stands behind it.

“It could have saved my son’s life,” Hall said. “That’s what’s so hard to realize. When the school turned it down and it could have helped.”

“It has to stop,” Lih said. “We just can’t keep ignoring a national problem. So I’ll do whatever I have to do.”

For now, Hall says she just wants to make sure no other parents experience the pain she’s going through.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says choking is a leading cause of injury among children. Especially infants to age four.

Chick here for more information on how to do the Heimlich Maneuver: https://www.webmd.com/first-aid/tc/choking-rescue-procedure-heimlich-maneuver-adult-or-child-older-than-1-year