Man arrested at Florida airport threatened to kill wife

By Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say they’ve arrested a Florida man at Orlando International Airport who they believe may have planned to shoot his wife.

Police officers in Atlanta tipped Orlando police that 49-year-old William Schultz was possibly planning to shoot his wife. The officer recognized Schultz Tuesday evening from a picture he had seen earlier that day.

An arrest report says Schultz asked the officer about a parking garage and then walked away. The officer ordered him to stop.

Schultz’s wife was traveling out of state and told law enforcement he’d texted her threatening messages, adding that he would be at the airport when she landed. Police said she canceled her flight out of fear. Her daughter called authorities.

He’s charged with aggravated stalking with a firearm. Jail records don’t list a lawyer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s