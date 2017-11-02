LIVE Traffic Blog

6:55 A.M.-Some heavy delays this morning I 10 west bound crossing the bay way because of this box truck that caught fire about half an hour or so ago. Expect delays trying to get to Mobile from the Eastern Shore we’re looking at about a 3 Mile backup right now crossing the Bayway even before the Battleship Parkway exit. Traffic is starting to back up the left hand lane is open from time to time as we’re trying to get this out. But you might want to go ahead and just use the causeway if you need to head over towards Mobile instead of even using the bay-way however you can expect some delays on the causeway as well. Through the channels we look good and we look good. In Mobile accidents Hwy 98 @ Waltman road involving injuries and a fender bender Howell’s Ferry at Schillinger

6:35 A.M.-A box truck has caught fire there on the Bayway I-10 Westbound headed to Mobile around the 29 mile marker. That’s about a mile past the Battleship Parkway exit so expect heavy delays over the next few minutes if you’re trying to get to Mobile. You probably want to go ahead and use the causeway because this truck that’s on fire there. No problems right now through either of the tunnels at the moment. In Mobile we do have some accidents including Highway 98 at Waltman Road involving injuries, Howells Ferry at Schillinger Road north, a fender bender there. And on the Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol on the scene of an accident Highway 90 and Ward Basin Road in Milton involving road block.

6:10 A.M.-As you get up and going here on this Thursday morning if you need to get out on the roadways; we are looking good right now both directions on the Bayway and Causeway with no reason for an alternate route. Looking good through the tunnels as well. In Mobile so far Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol both reporting no accidents start off the morning. Running smoothly throughout Baldwin County and on the Panhandle both Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to start your morning there.

5:55 A.M.-No problems on the Bayway or Causeway as traffic volume starting to get a little heavier headed towards Mobile. We’re looking good through the tunnels. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents and we’re looking good through both Mobile and Baldwin County. And so far this morning no accidents along the Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol.

5:35 A.M.- Your Thursday morning commute so far without any problems crossing the Bayway or Causeway. We’re looking good through the tunnels. No construction delays right now along I-65 through the Chickasaw / Saraland area, everything seems to be moving along nicely. Both Mobile police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to start the day. And so far in the Panhandle we’re running smoothly there as well.

5:06 A.M.- Things are moving along well to begin your early Thursday. Accident and delay free right now crossing the Bayway and Causeway. Through the tunnels we’re looking good. Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. We’re looking good along I-65. No issues through Baldwin County and on the Panhandle we’re accident free according to Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol.

