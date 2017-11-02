iPhone Craigslist Sale Ends in Death at Busy Florida Drugstore

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) – An iPhone sale on Craiglist has ended in a fatal shooting at a busy Florida CVS.

Davie Police say Matthew Barry met Andre Smith at the CVS in Davie, Florida on Wednesday afternoon to buy a phone for $280. Barry and Smith told each other they were armed.

Davie Police Major Dale Engle said he thinks Barry feared Smith was trying to get his phone back. Barry went inside and asked the clerks to call 911 several times as Smith pursued him throughout the store. Video surveillance captured the pursuit.

Engle told the Sun Sentinel that Barry pushed Smith and pulled out a handgun. Barry responded firing several times. Smith died at the hospital.

Barry was not arrested. The investigation is ongoing. Authorities urged consumers to make similar transactions at law enforcement lob or parking lots.