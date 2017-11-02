Florida to start graduate transfer QB Malik Zaire at Mizzou

By Published: Updated:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Florida will start its third quarterback of the season Saturday at Missouri.

Interim coach Randy Shannon announced Thursday that graduate transfer Malik Zaire will start against the Tigers (3-5, 0-4 Southeastern Conference), a game the Gators (3-4, 3-3) probably need to win to make a bowl.

Zaire replaces redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks, who was benched in three of six starts.

Zaire has played in two lopsided losses this season, completing 16 of 25 passes for 142 yards. He was sacked five times in the opener against Michigan but looked much more comfortable against Georgia’s backups last Saturday.

Former coach Jim McElwain and embattled offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier added Zaire to Florida’s quarterback room in June, an indication they weren’t completely satisfied with Franks and Luke Del Rio.

 

