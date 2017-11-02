Fishing Boat Finally Rescued in Orange Beach After Days Stranded Ashore

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG) — A stranded fishing boat that caught the attention of curious onlookers after five days washed ashore in Orange Beach has finally been rescued.

An early morning operation to rescue the stranded fishing boat from Destin was successful on Thursday morning when a barge helped pull the vessel back out into the Gulf of Mexico.

“I’ve been here since the early 50s and I have seen a lot of things, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Orange Beach resident Allen McElroy.

After a few failed attempts throughout the week, Orange Beach company Walter Marine was hired to extract the boat from the sand.

“This is either going to be a success or spectacular failure,” said owner David Walter.

Digging equipment was brought in at sunrise to help free the boat from the sand. The barge was then hooked to the boat to pull the vessel from the shore of Orange Beach.

The 50-foot boat got stuck on Saturday after the Orange Beach Police Department says the captain may have fallen asleep and hit a sandbar. Four people were on board at the time.

The captain of the boat says Orange Beach City Council says they needed to have someone on board 24-7 until it is taken away from the beach Thursday morning.

Previous attempts to free the boat back into the water were unsuccessful. The Thursday morning operation cost $40,000, which will be covered by insurance, News 5 is told.

Thousands watched the rescue live on the WKRG Facebook Page.

ORIGINAL STORY (10/28) — Fishing boats are a common sight around the waters of Orange Beach. They’re less common right at the surf’s edge. A fishing boat was stranded early Saturday morning along the beach in South Baldwin County. This happened well before dawn behind the Breakers Condominium in Orange Beach.

Orange Beach Police Lt. Steve Brown says the boat was on its way to dock last night. Brown says the captain had the vessel on autopilot, fell asleep and the vessel ran up on the second sandbar and stalled. The surf pushed it ashore. It will have to be towed which they are working on now. It is described as a 45-50 foot private boat called “Makaira” from Destin. Lt. Steve Brown says there were 4 on board and no criminal charges are pending,-=— just a tow charge.