Fire Damages Apartment Complex in Daphne, Candle Left Burning Possibly the Cause

DAPHNE, AL (WKRG) — A Thursday morning fire caused damage to several apartments at a complex in Daphne.

Daphne fire officials tell News 5 that at least four apartments are totaled at East Bay Apartments off Highway 98. The fire spread quickly from roof to roof before firefighters could bring the blaze under control.

Daphne’s Fire Chief says a woman informed them she had left a candle burning in her apartment. This has not been confirmed as the official cause of the fire.

The fire was brought under control around 9:50am with multiple fire units from the Daphne Fire Department responding to the scene.

No one was hurt, News 5 is told.