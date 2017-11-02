Escambia County Commissioners Have Differing Opinions On Sheriff’s Advertising Budget

(WKRG) — Escambia County Commissioners say Sheriff David Morgan spent $85,000 on advertisements for fiscal year 2017.

County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh says a lot of commercials the sheriff’s office ran over the summer were not necessary.

“Some of those commercials and some of those advertisements were directed at us,” Bergosh said. “We tried all summer long to work with the sheriff.”

Commissioner Doug Underhill says outreach is also part of the advertisement budget and is a crucial part of getting the community comfortable with law enforcement.

“I think it’s imperative that our deputies and our Escambia County Sheriff’s Office be a part of people’s lives before something bad happens in the neighborhood. That’s the outreach aspect of law enforcement.”

The sheriff’s office says it uses advertising to get the word out about missing and endangered people, as well as most wanted and homicide suspects.