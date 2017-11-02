Escambia County Commissioners Have Differing Opinions On Sheriff’s Advertising Budget

By Published:

(WKRG) — Escambia County Commissioners say Sheriff David Morgan spent $85,000 on advertisements for fiscal year 2017.

County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh says a lot of commercials the sheriff’s office ran over the summer were not necessary.

“Some of those commercials and some of those advertisements were directed at us,” Bergosh said. “We tried all summer long to work with the sheriff.”

Commissioner Doug Underhill says outreach is also part of the advertisement budget and is a crucial part of getting the community comfortable with law enforcement.

“I think it’s imperative that our deputies and our Escambia County Sheriff’s Office be a part of people’s lives before something bad happens in the neighborhood. That’s the outreach aspect of law enforcement.”

The sheriff’s office says it uses advertising to get the word out about missing and endangered people, as well as most wanted and homicide suspects.

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s