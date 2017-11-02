City employee gunned down while mowing grass in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a public works employee in Alabama who was fatally shot while mowing grass had been “targeted.”

Birmingham police spokesman Sean Edwards told news outlets that a man in his 50s was shot Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. The Birmingham Public Works employee was found dead and still sitting on his city-issued lawn mower.

Edwards says the suspects fled in a vehicle, but investigators have not released the make or model of the car.

No one is currently in custody. Further details have not been released.