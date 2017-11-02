BREAKING: One Dead, Two Injured in Starbucks Shooting in Uptown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were shot and one person has died Thursday evening at a Starbucks restaurant in the Uptown neighborhood in Chicago.

According to the CBS affiliate Chicago, the incident occurred at the Starbucks location at Lawrence and Broadway around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

One of the three victims was a 12-year-old boy, who sustained a gunshot wound to the groin; he was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, Chicago Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man sustained a gunshot wound to the body; police say he self-transported to Weiss Hospital.

Additional details were unavailable, CBS Chicago says. Police were expected to hold a news conference later Thursday.