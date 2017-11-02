Mobile Man Arrested in Connection with Olive Court Homicide

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A Mobile man has been arrested in connection with a homicide Wednesday night on Olive Court.

Around 8:49pm on Wednesday, Mobile Police responded to reports of a person shot on the 1300 block of Olive Court. A 24-year-old male, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say 23-year-old Lederrick Collier showed up at Springhill Medical Center with a gunshot wound, claiming someone tried to rob him in the area of Olive Court. Police say Collier informed them that he had shot the suspect.

After the case was discussed with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, the decision was made to not charge Collier at this time. Mobile Police continue to investigate.

However, Collier had arrest warrants for no pistol permit, resisting arrest, giving a false name and domestic violence third degree. He was arrested on his warrants by Mobile Police.

If new charges are presented, we’ll update you here on WKRG.com.