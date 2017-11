FORT WALTON, FL (WKRG) Richard Woodland, 41, was pronounced dead after crashing into the brick gate around Hurlbert Field Air Force Base.

Woodland was driving east on Highway 98 when he crossed the median into the westbound lanes and crashed into the gate, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities believe Woodland may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.