Arkansas Child Burned, Dad’s Co-Workers Helping Family

MAUMELLE, Ark. (KARK) – An Arkansas fire department is asking for help after the son of one of its own firefighters was severely burned.

Seven-year-old Ronald Weaver, accidentally fell into a campfire last week and suffered third-degree burns over nearly 40-percent of his body.

His dad, Lt. Destin Weaver, is an eight-year veteran with the Maumelle department.

“We’re a tight-knit group. We’re a family unit and to have one of our own going through it, it’s difficult on all of us,” said Drew Nichols of the Maumelle Fire Department.

Ronald is undergoing treatment at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Please help ease the burden on the Weaver family by donating to this fundraiser sponsored by the Maumelle Professional Firefighters Association (IAFF Local 4453).

You can find more information HERE.