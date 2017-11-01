World Series Game 7 Tickets Listed at $1 Million

(WKRG) — The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against each other in Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

But if you are looking for a last minute ticket to see the game, some of the best seats in the stadium will cost you!

According to CBSLA, A StubHub listing for two tickets behind home plate was, at one point, listed for $1 million, which also includes a parking pass.

Now, that same listing is priced at $25,000 per seat.

As of 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, the cheapest ticket from StubHub is priced at $735 on the left-field upper deck.