World Series Game 7 Tickets Listed at $1 Million

WKRG Staff Published:
Dodgers Stadium is seen during the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

(WKRG) — The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against each other in Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

But if you are looking for a last minute ticket to see the game, some of the best seats in the stadium will cost you!

According to CBSLAA StubHub listing for two tickets behind home plate was, at one point, listed for $1 million, which also includes a parking pass.

(Courtesy: CBSLA)

Now, that same listing is priced at $25,000 per seat.

As of 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, the cheapest ticket from StubHub is priced at $735 on the left-field upper deck.

 

 

 

